Sports Person of the Week - Ashley Cherry - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sports Person of the Week - Ashley Cherry

Our Sports Person of the Week is Washington Marion's Ashley Cherry. She averaged 34 points over her last 3 games which helped lead the Lady Indians to the 4A state playoffs. She has also finished district averaging over 26 points per game. Congratulations to our Sports Person of the Week, Ashley Cherry.

