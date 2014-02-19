Sulphur woman charged with theft and extortion

A Sulphur woman has been charged with theft and extortion, after it was discovered she stole from a previous employer and attempted to extort the owners, in an attempt to force them to not proceed with the charges against her.

According to investigators with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth "Missy" Istre, 48, worked as a bookkeeper and wrote herself over $250,000 worth of company checks, which were deposited into her personal bank account utilizing different vendors' names in the company's books.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the business owners regarding financial discrepancies dating back to March 2011.

During further investigation by detectives with the CPSO, it was discovered that Istre attempted to extort the owners of the company, so as to force them not to proceed with the charges against her.

Istre was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center but was released on a $150,000 bond by Judge Michael Canaday.

Additional charges in the case are pending.

CPSO Detective Darrel Fontenot is the lead investigator on this case.

