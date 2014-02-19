LDWF: Whooping crane shot in Jeff Davis euthanized

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the male whooping crane that survived being shot in Jefferson Davis Parish recently was euthanized at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine on Wednesday.

The estimated date of the shooting is February 6, according to Wildlife agents. A second bird, a female whooping crane, was found dead at the scene.

The birds were discovered near the intersection of Compton Road and Radio Tower Road near Roanoke.

The male bird was brought to the LSU SVM's Veterinary Teaching Hospital on February 8 for treatment. He was diagnosed with humerus and radius fractures and underwent surgery. The bird's condition began to deteriorate on February 18, and the bird was euthanized on February 19.

"A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting the two whooping cranes," said the LDWF in a news release.



Anyone with information on this incident can contact LDWF's Enforcement Division by calling 1-800-442-2511 or using the tip411 program.

