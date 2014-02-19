Lake Charles man arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges

Jeremy Payne. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Jeremy Payne. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

A Lake Charles man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment after an investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department into claims that the man held a woman against her will.

The victim, a 29-year-old female, reported that she had been beaten and tied up and had been held at gunpoint for several days.

"The victim stated she went to the suspect's address on her own, and an argument ensued. When the victim tried to leave, the suspect began beating her," said Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus in a news release.

"According to the victim, she was tied up and beaten by the suspect with a weapon. When the victim tried to leave, the suspect threatened her with the weapon," said Kraus. 

Investigators obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Payne of Lake Charles.

"Evidence collected from the residence supports the complaint," said Kraus.

Payne was charged with Aggravated Battery and False Imprisonment with a firearm. Bond in the case was set at $350,000.

The LCPD Domestic and Sex Crimes Unit investigated this case. Lead investigators were Detective Hope Sanders and Lieutenant Kevin Kirkum.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly