Lake Charles man arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges

A Lake Charles man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment after an investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department into claims that the man held a woman against her will.

The victim, a 29-year-old female, reported that she had been beaten and tied up and had been held at gunpoint for several days.

"The victim stated she went to the suspect's address on her own, and an argument ensued. When the victim tried to leave, the suspect began beating her," said Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus in a news release.

"According to the victim, she was tied up and beaten by the suspect with a weapon. When the victim tried to leave, the suspect threatened her with the weapon," said Kraus.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Payne of Lake Charles.

"Evidence collected from the residence supports the complaint," said Kraus.

Payne was charged with Aggravated Battery and False Imprisonment with a firearm. Bond in the case was set at $350,000.

The LCPD Domestic and Sex Crimes Unit investigated this case. Lead investigators were Detective Hope Sanders and Lieutenant Kevin Kirkum.

