Sulphur man charged with distributing child pornography

A Sulphur man has been charged with downloading, distributing and viewing child pornography, following a joint investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Christopher J. Marler, 27, was found to be in possession of a laptop with four child pornography videos. The laptop was discovered during a search of Marler's residence by detectives.

"When questioned by investigators, Marler confirmed he downloaded several videos of child pornography over the past two years," said Kim Myers, Spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

Marler was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles. Other possible charges are pending.



Marler's bond was set at $495,000 by Judge Michael Canaday.



Detective William Wilcox with CPSO and LA Attorney General Investigator Brian Brown are the lead investigators on this case.

