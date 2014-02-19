Sulphur man faces multiple charges of rape - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man faces multiple charges of rape, bond at nearly 2 million dollars

Vance G. Laughlin Sr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Vance G. Laughlin Sr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedule. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/story/23456088/kplc-7-news-streams-newscasts-weather-and-breaking-news.

A 50-year-old Sulphur man faces multiple charges of aggravated rape involving a mentally disabled woman. His bond is set at nearly 2 million dollars. At noon, we'll have more on this story and you can read more HERE.

A 31-year-old Westlake man is accused of bank fraud. Sheriff's officials say the suspect opened a bank account at local banks using worthless checks and then withdrew thousands. You can read more about that case HERE.

Over in Acadia Parish, a lounge is destroyed by fire, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to figure out the cause.

An oilfield accident near Evangeline sends one man to the hospital in critical condition. We'll explain what happened at noon.

Ben says rain isn't likely today, but those clouds will hang around, and our temperatures will soar into the middle 70's. Fog has been a problem the last couple of days, but what about tomorrow? Are our rain chances going to rise as the weekend gets closer? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our Midday update and during our live online broadcast at noon for the answers.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great day everyone!

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

