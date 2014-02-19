Sulphur man faces multiple charges of rape, bond at nearly 2 million dollars

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedule. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/story/23456088/kplc-7-news-streams-newscasts-weather-and-breaking-news.



A 50-year-old Sulphur man faces multiple charges of aggravated rape involving a mentally disabled woman. His bond is set at nearly 2 million dollars. At noon, we'll have more on this story and you can read more HERE.

A 31-year-old Westlake man is accused of bank fraud. Sheriff's officials say the suspect opened a bank account at local banks using worthless checks and then withdrew thousands. You can read more about that case HERE.

Over in Acadia Parish, a lounge is destroyed by fire, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to figure out the cause.

An oilfield accident near Evangeline sends one man to the hospital in critical condition. We'll explain what happened at noon.

Ben says rain isn't likely today, but those clouds will hang around, and our temperatures will soar into the middle 70's. Fog has been a problem the last couple of days, but what about tomorrow? Are our rain chances going to rise as the weekend gets closer? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our Midday update and during our live online broadcast at noon for the answers.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE.

Have a great day everyone!