Sulphur man accused of aggravated rape of mentally disabled woman

A 50-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with nine counts of aggravated rape, after an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office into reports that he had sexually assaulted a 25-year-old mentally disabled woman.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office first received reports of the alleged assault on November 25, 2013. According to investigators, Vance G. Laughlin Sr. of Sulphur engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim on numerous occasions between February 1, 2013 and November 23, 2013.

Laughlin was arrested on February 18, 2014. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, with his bond set at $1,800,000.

Detective Cory Myers with CPSO is the lead investigator on this case.

