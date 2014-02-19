Westlake man charged with bank fraud

A Westlake man has been charged with bank fraud, following an investigation into reports by a local bank.

According to investigators with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael D. Welch of Westlake opened bank accounts at three separate banks using worthless checks. The accounts were opened between December 23, 2013 and February 4, 2014.

After opening the accounts, Welch withdrew $4,600 from them, before the banks discovered that the checks came from a bank account that was closed in 2008, authorities said.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Welch's arrest.

"On February 17, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center," said Kim Myers, Spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office. "Welch, who also had nine active warrants on unrelated charges of issuing worthless checks under $500, was charged with three counts of bank fraud; ten counts of monetary instrument abuse; and one count of theft over $1,500."

Welch's bond was set at $200,000 by Judge Kent Savoie.

Detective John Melton with CPSO is the lead investigator in the case.

