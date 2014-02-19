Sam Houston State Hands McNeese Baseball First Loss, 18-6

By Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

LAKE CHARLES – Despite having a two-run lead through the first five innings of Tuesday nights contest, the McNeese State baseball team could not hold on as a strong Sam Houston State team used 16 runs in the last four innings to hand the Cowboys their first loss of the season, 18-6.

"Sam Houston is a great team and they outplayed us this evening," said head coach Justin Hill. "We will learn from tonight and come out and work harder and I think we will be better. Our guys will come out tomorrow and do their best."

For the third straight game, The Bearkats (5-0) scored five or more runs in an inning to take control of the ballgame and remain undefeated.

McNeese (3-1) used seven pitchers in its effort against the defending Southland champions giving up 16 earned runs on 17 hits and walked seven batters.

Lucas Quary (1-1) was charged with the loss after tossing the first five innings, giving up five runs, seven hits and three walks, all while striking out five batters.

Sam Houston's Alan Scott picked up the win for the Bearkats as he threw for 2.2 innings and gave up just one run on four hits.

The first score on the board was from Sam Houston who scored on an RBI-single up the middle in the top half of the first.

McNeese took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second after Matt Gallier's sacrifice fly scored Connor Lloyd and Clay Payne's single drove in Reed Gordy to score.

The Pokes would get two more runs courtesy of James Cantu and Chayse Marion in the third to extend their lead after surrendering a Bearkat run in the top half of the inning to hold a 4-2 lead for the next two innings.

Sam Houston took over in the sixth inning as the Bearkats erupted for eight runs off of eight hits to take a 10-4 lead.

After adding two more runs in the eighth innings, Sam Houston fended off a would be McNeese comeback that saw the Cowboys get four hits but would only capitalize on one run.

The Bearkats sealed the game with a six-run ninth inning that included a three-run homerun from shortstop Corey Toups.

McNeese would add one more run in the last inning as Jackson Gooch, who finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, doubled to right field to send pinch hitter Phillip Lebleu to score for a final score of 18-6.

The Cowboys will take the field again on Wednesday to take on Louisiana College in another weekday game at 6 p.m. before they welcome UT-Arlington for a three-game home weekend series on Feb. 21-23.