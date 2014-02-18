Vinton High School students recognized for tireless volunteer work

Two students from Vinton high school we're honored for their tireless volunteer work at the Vinton city council meeting on February 18th.

Both Victoria Herline and Corey Castillo were recognized by the lieutenant governor's office with the Louisiana Volunteer Service Award.

To receive the award both students had to volunteer at least 150 hours in a calendar year.

The two volunteers truly love helping others throughout their community.

"I absolutely love serving. I love volunteering. Growing up in church that's everything that I've been taught my whole life. I was always told follow in the footsteps of Jesus and that's what I really want to do with my life." Said Victoria about why she chooses to volunteer.

Fellow recipient Corey explains why he enjoys volunteering in his community.

"It's fun to help other people. I enjoy helping other people in my community. It's always good to see some smiling at the end of the day when you helped them."

