Paul Rainwater resigning as Jindal chief of staff

Posted By Michael Cooper
Baton Rouge, LA -

The following is from a news release from the office of Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.


Chief of Staff Paul Rainwater, from Southwest Louisiana, announced on Tuesday that after six years of service in the Jindal Administration he will be leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector effective March 3. Governor Jindal named Kyle Plotkin as Rainwater's replacement.

Governor Jindal also announced that effective March 3, Michael Reed and Shannon Bates would take over the roles of Communications Director and Deputy Communications Director respectively. Reed replaces Plotkin who is becoming Chief of Staff, and Bates will take over Reed's current role of Deputy Communication's Director.

Governor Jindal said, "Paul is a good friend, and what I admire most about him is his willingness to serve no matter what the position is or what the work entails. It comes from his service in the military and his service to our state and country. He has been here since day one, holding four different positions in the administration, and he has always risen to the occasion no matter what challenge we faced. From leading our state through multiple storm recoveries to helping make state government more effective and less expensive for taxpayers, he has approached every job with a servant's heart.  Paul will be missed, but he is leaving the job in good hands.

"As Press Secretary and later Communications Director, Kyle has traveled the state with me as a trusted advisor and friend. He has provided guidance and counsel through the challenges we have faced as a state, and I know he will continue to excel in his new role. He is always willing to step up and do what is needed to help our state. I know he will follow through on our mission to make Louisiana the best place in the world to find a job, raise a family and pursue your dreams."

Paul Rainwater said, "It has been an honor to serve the Governor. I have the utmost personal and professional respect for Governor Jindal. I believe in the reforms that we have worked so hard on for the past six years. We have built a stronger economy, brought pride back too the state, shrunk the size of government, and held the line on taxes."

Kyle Plotkin said, "I'm honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the people of Louisiana and the Governor. With the help of the Legislature, we have made incredible progress over the past six years to improve the business climate, overhaul ethics laws, improve the education system, cut taxes on businesses and transform our health care system. Because of this work, we now have more people working and living in Louisiana than ever before. This is great news, but we must keep building on these efforts. Every minute in this job is an opportunity to help improve the quality of life for the people of Louisiana, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to help meet that goal."

