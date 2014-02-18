Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras Run set for March 4

The annual Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras Run will be held March 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Frey residence, located at 5647 Riverside Road in Iota.



The event will be hosted by David, Peggy and Bryce Frey. For more information, contact the Frey's at 337-824-3536 or at peg545.frey@gmail.com.

The public is invited to attend and participate.

