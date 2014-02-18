Lafayette PD release Mardi Gras safety guidelines - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette PD release Mardi Gras safety guidelines

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

The Lafayette Police Department is making the final preparations for the Mardi Gras season in the City of Lafayette.

Parade times:

Parades are set for the following dates and times:

February 22 at 6:30 p.m.

February 28 at 6:30 p.m.

March 1 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m.

March 3 at 6 p.m.

March 4 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Parade routes:

All parades will begin at Pontiac Point and end at Cajun Field. The only exception is the Children's Parade, which will begin at the intersection of Lafayette St. and W. Vermillion St. and end at Cajun Field.

Along the parade route, the intersection of University Ave. and Johnston St. as well as the intersection of St. Mary Blvd and Johnston St. will remain open until the parade nears that location.

The intersection of South College Road and Johnston St. will remain closed during parades. Motorists should detour via College Road.

Traffic:

Officials would like to remind citizens that all streets on and around parade routes will be closed during the event. In many cases, barricades will be placed the day before the event.

Residents and businesses along parade routes are asked to make prior arrangements in light of expected traffic congestion and road closures. Residents and businesses requiring assistance in navigating the parade route can contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8630.

Parking on streets or sidewalks will not be allowed during parades. The parking garage on Vermilion St. will also be off limits to the public. Parking inside the fenced area at Blackham Coliseum will be limited to floats and parade participants.

In case of emergency:

Lafayette Police will have several command posts along the parade route, including Fire Station #1 at Vermilion St. and Lee St., Fire Station #5 at Johnston St. and St. Julien Street, the Lafayette Police Command Bus at Johnston St. and S. College Road, and the 911 Bus at Cajun Field.

Lost or found children can be brought to any Lafayette Police officer or command post.

Acadian Ambulance will have units stationed along the route, ready to assist.

Handicap viewing will be in the 500 block of Jefferson Blvd and at Vermilion, Lee, St. Julien and Johnston streets.

Prohibited items:

The following items will not be allowed along parade routes: nudity, items thrown at float riders, entering barricaded areas, roller blades, whips, glass containers, snaps, poppers, silly string and animals.

