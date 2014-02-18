Leesville announces Mardi Gras events - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville announces Mardi Gras events

(Source: City of Leesville) (Source: City of Leesville)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A series of three events celebrating Mardi Gras will be held in downtown Leesville, beginning March 1.

The annual Dick Berry Gumbo Cook-off will be held March 1 at 7 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. on S. Third St. and E. Lee St. Contestants can compete as groups or individuals, and businesses and organizations are encouraged to enter.

The deadline to enter is February 26. Categories include chicken and pork, seafood and wild game gumbo. Rules and entry forms are available HERE.

The Mumbo Gumbo Mardi Gras 5K will be held March 1 at 9 a.m. at Oak Pointe Wellness Center, located at 800 1/2 South Third St. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit Team RWB. Packet pickup for participants is February 28 from 2-7 p.m. at the wellness center. For more information, click HERE.

The Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 2 p.m. on S. Third St.

Entry forms for the parade are available from the chamber by calling 337-238-0349.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

