Bullying workshop held in Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Parish School System Department of Disproportionality hosted a bullying workshop Tuesday at the CPSB Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC)

Stephanie Jensen with Boys Town National Community speaks at a bullying workshop Tuesday at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC)

The Calcasieu Parish School System Department of Disproportionality hosted a bullying workshop on Tuesday.

Stephanie Jensen with Boys Town National Community was the presenter at the workshop called 'No Room for Bullying: Dealing with the Bullying Cycle.'

Parents, educators and some students attended the event at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles.

Jensen said bullying is still happening despite school officials best efforts and it's not just with kids. She said it happens in the workplace as well.

There is a workshop for parents set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight.

