Bullying workshop held in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bullying workshop held in Lake Charles

Stephanie Jensen with Boys Town National Community speaks at a bullying workshop Tuesday at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC) Stephanie Jensen with Boys Town National Community speaks at a bullying workshop Tuesday at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC)
The Calcasieu Parish School System Department of Disproportionality hosted a bullying workshop Tuesday at the CPSB Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC) The Calcasieu Parish School System Department of Disproportionality hosted a bullying workshop Tuesday at the CPSB Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School System Department of Disproportionality hosted a bullying workshop on Tuesday.

Stephanie Jensen with Boys Town National Community was the presenter at the workshop called 'No Room for Bullying: Dealing with the Bullying Cycle.'

Parents, educators and some students attended the event at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Administrative Office at 3310 Broad St. in Lake Charles.

Jensen said bullying is still happening despite school officials best efforts and it's not just with kids. She said it happens in the workplace as well.

There is a workshop for parents set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have more on later editions.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly