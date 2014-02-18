Substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Vernon Parish

A 39-year-old Simpson woman, a substitute teacher at an area high school, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, authorities said.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said Cindy Martinez was arrested Friday and charged with one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Martinez was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

