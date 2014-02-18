McNeese's Allison Baggett Named Southland's Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - McNeese State sophomore Allison Baggett has been named this week's Southland Conference women's basketball player of the week after leading the Cowgirls to victories over Southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans last week.

The native of Iota, La., averaged 21.5 ppg. and 3.5 rpg. and also led the Cowgirls in scoring with 24 points in the win over Southeastern Louisiana. Baggett ended the week with 19 points against New Orleans Sunday.

Against Southeastern La., Baggett was 11-of-23 from the field including two three-pointers. She was 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range against UNO while making five of six attempts from the free throw line.

Baggett ended the week with a 47.1 field goal percent, 54.5 three-point field goal percent and 83.3 free throw percent.

Baggett joins Cecilia Okoye who received Player of the Week honors for her efforts against Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 11.