UL Lafayette to host Mardi Gras parade Feb. 20

The Krewe of Roux parade, organized by college students, will roll on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus at 4 p.m. on February 20.

The parade is open to the public and has been a tradition for 25 years. The parade route will run from Rex St. to St. Mary Blvd and then onto St. Mary and Herbrard Blvd. The parade will begin at Griffin Hall and end at Vermilion Hall.

Krewe royalty will be named in a ceremony following the parade.

"UL Lafayette students, organizations, departments, faculty and staff can enter the parade. Cars, trucks and walkers are allowed, but floats are prohibited," said the university in a news release.

"It lasts about 20 minutes. It's short, sweet and fun," said Michelle Bernard, program advisor for the University Program Council, which sponsors the parade.

The deadline to register a vehicle is by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

For more information, contact the UPC office at 337-482-6936 or visit upc.louisiana.edu/events-traditions/krewe-roux.

