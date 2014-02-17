14th Annual Carnival d'Acadie set for March 3-4

The 14th Annual Carnival D'Acadie will be held March 3-4 at the Crowley Enterprise Grounds, located at 11 N. Parkerson Ave.

Activities will include carnival rides, a costume contest, a door decorating contest and a parade on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The parade route will run north along Front St. to the court circle before continuing south on Parkerson Ave. The parade will end at the fair grounds between First and Front streets.

Scheduled performances at the festival include: Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band on Monday at 9:30 p.m., Travis Matte & the Kingpins on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and J. Paul & the Zydeco Nubreeds on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Refreshments will be sold by vendors at the fair grounds. Pets will not be allowed.



For more information, including pricing for carnival tickets, call 337-783-0284 or visit www.crowley-la.com.

