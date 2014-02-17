Calcasieu Parish Library programs for Feb. 23-March 1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Library programs for Feb. 23-March 1

Posted By Michael Cooper
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Library System has announced the following programs for Feb. 23-March 1.


ADULTS

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until noon.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 1. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until noon.

 

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Sweet Escape Book: 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Adults will make a book with brown paper bags and watch a movie. Registration is required.

 

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Computer Basics and Social Media: 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24. Adults will focus on social media outlets and how they work. Registration is required.

Knitting Club for Adults: 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Adults interested in learning the basics of knitting will get hands on practice. Registration is required.

Glass Painting: 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Adults will decorate glass using glass paint. Registration is required.

 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Free Income Tax Services: 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28. VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Jewelry Making: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26. Adults will make unique earrings and a bracelet with glass beads. Registration is required.

 

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Cajun Louisiana and the JFK Assassination Conspiracy: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Adults will enjoy lunch while listening to Todd Elliott, an investigative journalist, photographer, and author, discuss his book "A Rose by Many Other Names: Rose Cherami and the JFK Assassination."

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: noon, Monday, Feb. 24. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: noon, Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: noon, Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: non p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4 p.m.

 

 

TEENS

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Fear Factor Challenge: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Teens will compete in a variety of mind bending and nerve rattling challenges. Registration is required.

 

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Emoticon Contest Entries and Applications: All month during branch hours. Teens who love to show off their funnier side can take a photo of themselves making a face that replicates the chosen emoticons. Entry forms and emoticon images can be found at all Parish libraries or on the web at www.calcasieulibrary.org. Contact 721-7121 for more information.

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, 24. Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology. Registration is required.

Scholarship Round Up: 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Teens interested in researching funding for higher education will have the opportunity to speak face to face with representatives from area agencies that provide scholarships. Registration is required.

Animanga Club: 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

 

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Wii Game Fun: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Teens will test their skills against other teens.

 

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

YA Night at the Movies Part Two: 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Teens will watch an PG-13 superhero movie. 

 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesday: 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games. 

 

 

CHILDREN

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Celebrate Dr. Seuss Birthday Party and Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26. 

 

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Jr. iMakers: 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Children in grades 3-5 will enjoy making new friends and creating outrageous crafts to take home. Registration is required.

 

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Triangle Tangle: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk, create an orderly tangle, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

 

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Discovery Dome: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Houston Museum of Natural Science will have a portable planetarium set up in the library that will offer a state-of-the-art visual learning experience. Various movies will be shown and each runs about 30-40 minutes.

 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.

 

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Story Time: 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

 

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch – Feeding Our Feathered Friends: 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24. The Book Bunch (grades 3-5) will paint a functional bird feeder. Registration is required.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

 

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.

 

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128


Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler. 

Story Time: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26.

 

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

It's the Tooth Fairy: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk and create a tooth fairy box. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.

 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24.

Lego Mania and Games: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 1. Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library. Games will also be available to play with.

 

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

