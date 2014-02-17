Winners named in Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau recently hosted a contest for Mardi Gras "floats" made out of shoe boxes. Contestants included both amateurs and professionals.

Children's Division: Alex McMillan (first place), Elizabeth Landy (second place) and Kaylee Guidry (third place).

Teen Division: Breanna Landry (first place) and Claire A. (second place).

Elementary School Division: Jacqui Elliot's class from Westwood Elementary (first place), Rachel Palombo's class from Dolby Elementary (second place) and Dawn Graham's class #3 from J.I. Watson (third place).

Club/Organization Division (school age): Beta Club at Westwood Elementary (first place), Girl Scout Troop #142 (second place) and Rougeau Revelers (third place).

Club/Organization Division (adult): CyPhaCon (first place).

Adult Division: Lisa Reed (first place) and Jennifer Newton (second place).

Professional Division: Knight Media Printing (first place).

Best of Show: Winter Olympics showcase by Jacqui Elliot's class from Westwood Elementary.

The winner of the People's Choice Award will be announced March 5 at 10 a.m. People can vote for their favorite float at the Visitor's Bureau, located at 1205 N Lakeshore Dr. in Lake Charles.

