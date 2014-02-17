Assistance available to Pin Oak residents

Assistance is available to residents of the Pin Oak trailer park in Sulphur, who learned earlier this month that they will face eviction.

Representatives with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, the City of Sulphur and 211 met with residents Tuesday at Sulphur City Hall, located at 101 N. Huntington St.



Residents, who have until March 6 to move off of the property, can call 211 for information on getting assistance.

More on the story is available HERE.

