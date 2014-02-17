Southwest Louisiana girls basketball teams dominate playoff pairings

Southwest Louisiana was well represented Monday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the girls basketball playoff pairings.

Thirty-two teams from the Lake Area teams made it into the playoffs with many scoring home games. The first round begins Wednesday and the regional round is set for Feb. 24. Quarterfinal games will be played Feb. 27.

The semifinals and finals will be played at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles March 4-8. The full pairings can be viewed HERE.

In Class 5A, the Sulphur Lady Tors grabbed the No. 4 seed and will host Higgins in the first round. Sam Houston will travel to play ninth-seeded Mount Carmel.

In Class 4A, No. 3 DeRidder hosts No. 30 Washington-Marion.

In Class 3A, South Beauregard, Iota and St. Louis made the postseason.

In Class 2A, Lake Arthur grabbed the No. 2 seed and Pickering took the No. 4 seed to secure home games. Oakdale, Kinder, Rosepine and Welsh will open the playoffs on the road.

In Class 1A, Merryville was awarded the No. 3 seed and East Beauregard grabbed the ninth seed and will play at home in the first round. Oberlin, Basile and Grand Lake will open the playoffs on the road.

In Class B, Fairview earned the No. 1 seed while Lacassine was No. 3 and Anacoco No. 4. Bell City, Hornbeck, Pitkin, Hicks and Hathaway also made the postseason.

In Class C, Hackberry and Elizabeth grabbed the top two seeds and will get byes through to the regional round. Singer, Johnson Bayou, Reeves and Starks also made the postseason.







Local Pairing

Class 5A

No. 29 Higgins at No. 4 Sulphur

No. 24 Sam Houston at No. 9 Mount Carmel

Class 4A

No. 30 Washington-Marion at No. 3 DeRidder

Class 3A

No. 26 Bogalusa at No. 7 South Beauregard

No. 25 Church Point at No. 8 Iota

No. 27 St Louis at No. 6 Mansfield

Class 2A

No. 24 Kinder at No. 9 Mamou

No. 28 Welsh at No. 5 Jonesboro-Hodge

No. 20 Oakdale at No. 13 Dunham

No. 29 Runnels at No. 4 Pickering

No. 27 Rosepine at No. 6 Rapides

No. 31 Ferriday at No. 2 Lake Arthur

Class 1A

No. 17 Oberlin at No. 16 Varnado

No. 24 White Castle at No. 9 East Beauregard

No. 30 Ascension Catholic at No. 3 Merryville

No. 22 Basile at No. 11 Metairie Park Country Day

No. 23 Grand Lake at No. 10 Ouachita Christian

Class B

No. 32 Avoyelles Public Charter at No. 1 Fairview

No. 17 Bell City at No. 16 Harrisburg

No. 20 Glenmora at No. 13 Hornbeck

No. 29 Simpson at No. 4 Anacoco

No. 30 Forest at No. 3 Lacassine

No. 19 Monterey at No. 14 Pitkin

No. 26 Hicks at No. 7 Simsboro

No. 18 Hathaway at No. 15 Doyline

Class C

No. 1 Hackberry, bye

No. 21 Claiborne Christian at No. 12 Singer

No. 20 Phoenix at No. 13 Johnson Bayou

No. 19 Reeves at No. 14 St Joseph's Plaucheville

No. 18 Georgetown at No. 15 Starks

No. 2 Elizabeth, bye

