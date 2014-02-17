Ragley man charged with failure to register as a sex offender

A Ragley man has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, following a traffic stop by officers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Officers pulled over 28-year-old Johnathan E. Diaz of Ragley at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of S. Beglis Pkwy and Maplewood Drive in Sulphur.

When officers spoke with Diaz, they discovered that he is a registered sex offender from Colorado County, Texas. Diaz was convicted of prohibited sexual acts in October 2003 and has been living in Calcasieu Parish since May of 2013. Registered sex offenders are required by law to notify authorities within three days of moving.

According to authorities, at the time of the traffic stop, Diaz also did not have any form of identification on him that identified him as a registered sex offender, which is required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and suspended driver's license.

His bond was set at $10,000 by Judge Kent Savoie.

Cpl. Dennis Pippin with CPSO was the arresting deputy on this case.

