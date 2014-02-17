Moss Bluff man charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff man charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Cade A. Poche. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Cade A. Poche. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A Moss Bluff man has been charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

On January 17, the Sheriff's Office received a report that 22-year-old Cade A. Poche of Moss Bluff gave alcohol to a 14-year-old child before having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim. The alleged incident occurred in October 2013.

"When questioned by detectives, Poche confirmed to having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim," said Kim Myers, Spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, in a news release. "Poche was arrested on February 14 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center."

Poche was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on a $55,000 bond set by Judge Kent Savoie.

