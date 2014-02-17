Logan eats himself straight into surgery! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Logan eats himself straight into surgery!

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  

First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/category/251459/live-streaming-video.

The state Legislative Auditor's office finds problems with financial reporting in both Oberlin and Oakdale. We have reporters checking on these stories and you can also read the audit report on the Town of Oberlin HERE and on the City of Oakdale HERE.

Speaking of money, if you're looking for some help from the IRS in doing your taxes, you could be out of luck. We'll tell you how budget cuts are affecting how the agency works. There are fewer employees to answer all those calls.

It's been years in the making, but this morning officials finally broke ground for the new River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff.

Ben tells me we'll only see peeks of sunshine today, with mostly cloudy skies. Our high temperature should be in the lower 70's this afternoon. However, the cold weather isn't gone for long. When will it return? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our Midday update and during our live online broadcast at noon for the answer.

While you're online, you may want to check out THIS story about a hungry dog with a big problem. It seems Logan the Golden Retriever ate himself into emergency surgery. You see he ate a plate of chicken wings AND a football!

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great day and everyone!

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

