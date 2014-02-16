Logan Weiss explains why Disc Golf is the sport for you

What do you get when you combine a nice leisurely day out on the golf course with ultimate frisbee? You get Disc Golf. 17 year old professional disc golfer Logan Weiss has been playing Disc Golf for 11 years. With the help of Roman Ryder, Sunday, he put on a clinic for the public to participate in. They were taught anything from how to putt, to the different types of shots you can take. After the instruction, participats played in a mini tournament. Weiss says if you are looking for an affordable, exciting sport, Disc Golf is the one for you.

"When I turned about 11, my dad had been playing disc golf for about 10 years prior, but he had kinda quit when I was born, and he introduced me to the sport, and I've just been in love with it. It's cheap, and it's everywhere, you don't have to go to some far away location and pay a lot of money, you can just get a 10 dollar frisbee, and some of your friends, and come and you can have a good time." -Weiss