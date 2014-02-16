McNeese Softball Falls To Tulsa and Texas A&M on day 2 of Texas A&M Aggie Classic

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

COLLEGE STATION-- Katie Roux's single to left field in the first inning gave McNeese an early 1-0 lead over Tulsa Saturday in day two of the Texas A&M Aggie Classic, unfortunately the lead didn't hold as the Cowgirls dropped the game by a 3-2 score. Roux's single scored Lauren Langner who reached base on an infield single.

Tulsa scored all their runs in the bottom of the first on three hits to take a 3-1 lead. McNeese cut into the lead in the third inning with its second and final run of the game. Alanna DiVittorio led the inning off with a walk, stole second and scored on a Tulsa error to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the final four innings, the Cowgirls were held scoreless and had only two players reach base in those innings. Langner singled in the fifth and Emily Vincent doubled to left field to begin the sixth inning.

McNeese ended the game with five hits with two coming from Langner and Vincent and the other hit coming from Roux. Roux also produced the lone RBI for the Cowgirls.

Bianca Lilly took the loss for the Cowgirls, dropping her record to 1-1 on the year. Lilly gave up three runs on three hits in one-third inning.

In the second game of the day, McNeese wasn't able to pull off its second upset win over No. 8 Texas A&M as McNeese fell 11-3 in five innings.

Texas A&M got on the scoreboard first with a run in the first to take a 1-0 lead. McNeese tied the game with a run in the second inning off a solo home run by Kim Kennedy.

Texas A&M retook the lead in the second with two more runs in the second to take a 3-1 score. McNeese came back in the third inning with two runs of its own to tie the game at three.

Taylor Goree scored the first run of the inning after she reached base on an error. Tori Rich tied the game with her run after she singled to third base and scored on a single by Vincent.

Texas A&M blew the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third on home runs by Amber Garza and Cali Lanphear to take a 7-3 lead. The Aggies tacked on four more runs in the fourth on a RBI single by Garza and a three-run home run by Cassie Tysarczyk to extend their lead to 11-3. McNeese failed to score a run in the fifth to extend the game, dropping the game by the run-rule.

McNeese picked up four hits in the game with DiVittorio, Vincent, Kennedy and Rich collecting one hit apiece. The Cowgirls used three pitchers in the game with the loss going to Rachel Smith. The loss is the first of the season for Smith (0-1) who pitched two innings and gave up eight runs on eight hits. Vincent pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on one hit and struck out two. Lilly pitch 2/3 innings and struck out one batter.

The Cowgirls (4-5) will conclude tournament play with a 10 a.m. game against Oregon State Sunday.

-30-