Local group gives voice to domestic violence victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local group gives voice to domestic violence victims

We'll have more tonight from St. Mary Parish on the fatal crash involving a Lafayette Parish school bus and a passenger vehicle. Louisiana State Police have identified the victims in the passenger car. The passengers on the bus traveling with the Lafayette High School baseball team are said to only have minor injuries.

Plus, a local group is trying to stop domestic violence by giving victims a voice. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo has the story.

And, the estate of world-renowned painter George Rodrigue has released the first print from Rodrigue's studio since he passed away in December. We'll show the "Mardi Gras 2014" print featuring two of Rodrigue's iconic blue dogs.

Some national stories of interest: The parents of a Florida teenager who died from shots fired by man over loud music react to the guilty verdicts reached tonight. Plus, a Valentine's Day jail break is short-lived. Hear what extremes the Arizona inmate went through to spend a little one on one time with his girlfriend.

We enjoyed the best weekend weather we've had in weeks. Meteorologist Zack Fradella will tell us how long we can expect the nice weather and what changes are ahead for our work week.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

