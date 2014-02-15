Hobo Hotel hosts fourth annual Sweet Art Silent Auction

Some sweet deals were up for grabs at Hobo Hotel's fourth annual Sweet Art Silent Auction. There were unique pieces of art and tasty baked goods from local bakers and supporters.

The event is one of Hobo Hotel's main fundraisers. All proceeds from the event go to help the Lake Area's only no kill cat and kitten shelter operate throughout the year.

"We have a lot of expenses with the cats we help rescue. Everything from their medical care, food to insurance... you name it all of our expenses are funded by events like this. And it's a lot of fun too," said Robin Anderson, Hobo Hotel board member.

If you would like to volunteer or adopt a pet you can call 439-2428. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

