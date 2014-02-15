Lake area residents polar plunge for a good cause - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake area residents polar plunge for a good cause

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If you're going to be freezin', wouldn't you rather be freezin' for a reason? That's exactly how community members felt today as they took a plunge for a cause.

"It was very cold," said Honoria Hebert.

Brave lake area residents took the plunge to benefit Special Olympics in Louisiana.

"My favorite saying is disability opposes no limits to nothing," said Jennifer Jones.

This is the 2nd annual Lake Charles Polar Plunge.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office along with Louisiana State Police Troop D hosted the event, but not without participating themselves.

"This is our way of trying to support Special Olympics and the great athletes that are part of the Special Olympics," said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police Troop D.

This is Hebert's second plunge, but she says this year feels colder than last.

"I was the first one under and the first one back," said Hebert. "I took off running."

Rewind earlier that morning and a dry Hebert has just a little bit more confidence.

"I already challenged the other people I work with to see who can stay out there the longest and I'm originally a Yankee so I'm going to win," said Hebert.

But competition aside, she said she's happy to gain goose bumps to help a good cause.

The funds raised at the event help provide year-round programs for 13,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Louisiana.  The programs include health, education, leadership, family, training and sports for people.

"We have amazing athletes," said Katie Bird, Director of Special Projects for Special Olympics South West region. "They deserve the opportunity to go out on the playing field and compete with their fellow athletes just like the rest of us."

Ultimately, Hebert and the rest of the plungers were a sport even in the chilling water.

"I think my feet got numb and once it got deep enough I just gave up and just dove under," said Hebert.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.

