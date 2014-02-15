American Flag Tour stops by Lake Charles

It's been to 78 significant historical sites, flown on flag poles of seven foreign countries and it's now been to Lake Charles.

Captain Colin Fulbright started the American Flag Tour. On Saturday morning, he raised his American Flag aboard the USS Orleck.

Captain Fulbright's flag has probably seen more places than most people will in their entire lives.

It's because Fulbright is on a journey, called the American Flag Tour.

"It's actually a flag my dad flew in Iraq. He brought it back from Iraq, gave it to me, I took it to Afghanistan and flew it in Afghanistan. Since then it's just kind of been going around," said Fulbright.

Fulbright says it's been raised in seven foreign countries, and taken to nine others on official military orders.

And now the USS Orleck officially joins Captain Fulbright's list.

With the help of three Armed Forces queens, Captain Fulbright raised the flag Saturday morning for the first time in Louisiana.

While Fulbright calls himself a history nerd, Ron Williams says it's impressive.

"He knows more about these ships than I do, it's just fascinating. He really knows his military history," said Williams, Executive Director at the USS Orleck Naval Museum.

The Orleck is the flag's 20th ship.

Fulbright toured the destroyer, already familiar with its history.

"There's only 11 historic destroyers that are museums in the entire country, so it's one of things that it's amazing to walk on the decks and be where the sailors were and kind of revel in that history," said Fulbright.

And just as quickly as it went up, it came down.

"Sometimes depending on the place, they'll fly it for a week or a day. For me I'm just happy to be able to say my flag was there, even if it was a couple seconds or if it was a couple days, just to know that history is imbue and carried in the flag," explained Fulbright.

Fulbright has a long list of places he hopes to fly the flag as he continues his tour.

To follow Fulbright's American Flag Tour: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanFlagTour

For information on the USS Orleck: http://www.orleck.org/

