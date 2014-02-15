Cowgirls Take Down Eighth Ranked Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The McNeese State softball team took down one of collegiate softball's giants Friday as the Cowgirls picked up a 4-2 to win over No. 8 Texas A&M and handed the Aggies their first loss of the season.

The win is McNeese's second win over a nationally ranked team in as many weeks. The Cowgirls defeated No. 20 UAB at the South Alabama Mardi Gras Classic last Friday. The win is also the first over a Top 10 team since the Cowgirls' 3-1 win over preseason no. 1 ranked Arizona State in 2012. The win over Texas A&M is the fifth all-time victory over the Aggies and the first since 2004.

Texas A&M took a 1-0 lead in the second inning but the Cowgirls came right back to score two runs in the third for a 2-1 lead.

With two outs in the third, Alanna DiVittorio walked then Lindsey Langner struck out for the third out but advanced to first base on an Aggie error and DiVittorio advanced to second. A single to right field by Emily Vincent scored DiVittorio to tie the game at one all. Ashley Modzelewski gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead with a single down the left field line that scored Langner.

McNeese added two more runs in the fourth inning on two hits. Dakota Matiko doubled down the left field line with one out. She then went to third on a pass ball. Taylor Goree walked and both Matiko and Goree scored on a double to center by DiVittorio to give McNeese a 4-1 lead.

Texas A&M cut the Cowgirl led in half with a run in the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Nicole Morgan that scored Brittany Clopton who reached base on a single up the middle.

Texas A&M threatened in the bottom of the seventh and left the tying runs stranded after McNeese pitcher Jamie Allred through pinch runner Allison Garrett at second base. Allred struck out Cali Lannphear for the second out. The game ended when Taran Tyler flew out to left field for the final out of the game.

Allred picked up the complete game win to improve to 3-2 on the year. Allred ended the game with eight strikeouts and three walks.

The Cowgirls picked up seven hits and was led with two by Modzelewski. DiVittorio, Emily Vincent, Matiko and Goree all had one apiece. DiVittorio led the team with two RBI.

Texas A&M was credited with 10 hits and was led with three by Emily Albus and April Ryan.

Earlier in the day, the Cowgirls dropped a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Tulsa in eight innings.

McNeese will face both Tulsa at 12:15 p.m. and Texas A&M at 3 p.m. again Saturday. The Cowgirls will conclude tournament play with a 10 a.m. game against Oregon State Sunday.