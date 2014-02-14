Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in need of food - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in need of food for recovering animals

(KPLC) (KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With so much wildlife in Southwest Louisiana, you can imagine how many animals get injured or orphaned and end up at the Heckhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

"We take in any of the wildlife that have been orphaned or injured and do everything we can to get them back to the wild," said Suzy Heck.

As of late, they've seen a lot more brown pelicans needing help.

"Right now, we're having so many pelicans fly in that are starving out in the wild because of the cold weather," Heck said. "The fish are going deep and they don't see the fish on the top of the water, so they won't dive for them. The brown pelicans are the main ones and they'll starve to death."

There's also a good number of ducks, owls, hawks and even a bird that's bit unusual to see in this area -- a frigate bird -- at Heckhaven.

This is where hunters, or really anyone, could become the best friend of some of these recovering birds.

If somebody is cleaning out their freezer we can take any kind of fruit, vegetable and meat. The hunters meat deer, duck, quail, squirrel, whatever. Those go to the raptors hawks, owls and eagles.

Heckhaven isn't even asking for your freshest meats. Your kills from last hunting season are perfect.

Fishermen can help out as well. Even the parts of the fish no one wants can be helpful at Heckhaven.

"The whole fish, we'll take the fillets and if somebody wants to fillet their pieces out of meat, out of the fish meat, we will take the carcass," she said. "The heads and back bone and body and whatever's left."

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly