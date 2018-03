Qualifying ends for local elections

Qualifying for local elections ended at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's web site.

Qualifiers include the following:

Calcasieu Parish:

14th Judicial District Judge: Derrick Kee of Lake Charles, Michael Ned of Lake Charles, Sharon Wilson of Lake Charles. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Mayor of the City of Sulphur: Clopha Boudreaux III of Sulphur, Christopher "Chris" Duncan of Sulphur, Michael "Mike" Koonce of Sulphur, Ronald "Ron" Leleux of Sulphur. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 1 for the City of Sulphur: Drusilla "Dru" Ellender of Sulphur, Randall "Randy" Hebert of Sulphur. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 2 for the City of Sulphur: Dennis Paul Bergeron Sr. of Sulphur, Carol "C.J" Vincent of Sulphur. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 3 for the City of Sulphur: Veronica Allison of Sulphur, Ronnie Banks of Sulphur, Lelan LaBorde of Sulphur. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 4 for the City of Sulphur: Frederick "Fred" H. Baden II of Sulphur, Joseph "Randy" Favre Jr. of Sulphur. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 5 for the City of Sulphur: Stuart Moss of Sulphur.

(Number to be elected: 1.)





Beauregard Parish:

Constable Justice of the Peace, District 5: Aratemious "T" Bailey of Sugartown, "Danny" Cole of Dry Creek. (Number to be elected: 1.)



Mayor of the City of DeRidder: Robert "Bo" Rice of DeRidder, "Ron" Roberts of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Mayor of the Town of Merryville: David Eaves of Merryville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Chief of Police for the Town of Merryville: Michael H. Stelly of Merryville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilmen at Large of the City of DeRidder: Vincent LaBue of DeRidder, Hayward Steele of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 2.)

Aldermen of the Town of Merryville: Mark Wayne Allen of Merryville, Alton Bennett of Merryville, Beaver Knighton of Merryville, Amanda Pointer of Merryville, Mance M. Stark of Merryville.(Number to be elected: 5.)

Councilman for District 1 for the City of DeRidder: "Steve" Brand of DeRidder, Kimaron Haynes Moore of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 2 for the City of DeRidder: Faith Buckley Scott of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 3 for the City of DeRidder: Gordon C. Jenkins of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 4 for the City of DeRidder: Elizabeth S. Granger of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 5 for the City of DeRidder: Keith Hooper of DeRidder. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Vernon Parish:

Mayor of the City of Leesville: Richard "Rick" Allen of Leesville, Charles "Robert" Rose of Leesville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Mayor of the Town of New Llano: Freddie Boswell of New Llano. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Chief of Police for the Town of New Llano: Danny D. Hunt of New Llano. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilmen at Large for the City of Leesville: Alice Guess of Leesville, Ernest "Ernie" Kickel of Leesville, "Joe" McKee of Leesville, William R. "Coach" Thomas of Leesville. (Number to be elected: 2.)

Councilman for District 1 for the City of Leesville: Edmond "Sandy" Guynn of Leesville, Charles Randal Haymon of Leesville, Chris Robertson of Leesville, Sharon A. Wilhelm of Leesville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 2 for the City of Leesville: Glenn Garner of Leesville, Willie Mae Kennedy of Leesville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 3 for the City of Leesville: Danny Dowd of Leesville, Ryan Keeton Leesville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilman for District 4 for the City of Leesville: "Mike" Elliott of Leesville, Robert "Robbie Giels of Leesville. (Number to be elected: 1.)

Councilmen for the Town of New Llano: Charlie Balthrop of New Llano, Charlotte McHenry Cooper of New Llano, Aaron Dickerson of New Llano, Terry Speicher of New Llano, Carolyn H. Todd of New Llano, Ervin Wilson of New Llano. (Number to be elected: 5.)