Man arrested in connection with diesel theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man arrested in connection with diesel theft

James R. Townley Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) James R. Townley Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

James R. Townley Jr., 50, of Lake Charles, has been arrested following the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department's investigation into the theft of over $5,000 worth of diesel.

According to authorities, the diesel was purchased with a stolen gas card.

Investigators say that after surveillance footage of the suspect was aired on local media, they received a tip through the Crime Stoppers program. That tip identified the suspect as Townley.

"While being booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Townley was found to be in possession of CDS IV and drug paraphernalia," said Kim Myers, Spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office." He is charged with theft over $1,500; possession of CDS IV; and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Townley's Bond was set at $46,000 by Judge Kent Savoie.

KPLC's story on the original incident is available HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

