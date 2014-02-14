Iota Police officer arrested in stolen evidence case

An Iota police officer has been arrested, following an investigation into weapons that were reported missing from the Iota Police Department's evidence room.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office investigated the reports after being contacted by Iota Police Chief Scotty Pousson.

Daniel Broussard, 30, of Crowley, was arrested following APSO's investigation. Broussard is a full-time officer with the Iota Police Department.

Broussard was charged with theft of money, malfeasance in office and felony theft of several weapons.

His bond was set at $15,000 by District Judge Kristian Earles.

