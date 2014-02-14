Family & Youth hosts Connections Count conference

Many professionals who work closely with children and teenagers in Southwest Louisiana are taking part in a two-day conference at L'Auberge this week.

The sessions for counselors and social workers allow them to earn continuing education units, while exploring the issues impacting children and their families in our local communities.

"They address everything that would make a professional person's able to stay on top of the profession," said Dr. Candis Carr, Senior Vice President of Family & Youth.

"We work with you know so many people in Southwest Louisiana. We promise them a good service, and this is our way of making sure we provide them with the best service possible."

Family and Youth has hosted this event for the past 16 years.

