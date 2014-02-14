DeRidder suspect apologizes to grandma after cops catch him at her home

Hello everyone,

Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of 12 noon.



We're working on several stories this morning including that police pursuit we told you about last night in DeRidder. Turns out a 23-year-old man was being pulled over on a traffic issue when officers say they saw drugs on the seat and that's when the driver took off. We'll tell you how the chase ended at the home of the suspect's grandmother!



Also today, two Georgia men get sentenced to federal prison time for their role in a bank fraud scheme. It involves a plan to bilk thousands of dollars from bank accounts in several cities – including Lake Charles and Sulphur.

Ben tells me we should have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60's to near 70 this afternoon. What can we expect over the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast during our Midday update and during our live online broadcast at noon, or you can read more HERE.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways.

