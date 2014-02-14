DeRidder Police capture suspect following pursuit

DeRidder Police engaged in the pursuit of a suspect at about 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, after pulling the suspect over to conduct a traffic stop.

According to authorities, officers conducted the stop at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and US 171. When officers approached the suspect about the traffic violation for which he was pulled over, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers pursued the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old K'darrel Watson of DeRidder, to the Twin Lakes Subdivision.

"Watson then exited the vehicle on foot, leaving the vehicle to continue unattended. The vehicle struck two parked cars before coming to a stop," said Police Chief John Gott in a news release.

"Watson fled on foot, where he was apprehended without further incident. There were no injuries involved," said Gott.

After further investigation, deputies discovered marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids in the vehicle.

Watson was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office jail.

He was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Hit and Run, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond has not yet been set in the case.

