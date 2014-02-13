CPSB expands elementary ESL programs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB expands elementary ESL programs

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

With a growing number of Spanish speaking students in the lake area, some schools in Calcasieu Parish are making changes to better accommodate the students.

Coming this August, students that speak Spanish in Calcasieu Parish will be on one campus.

"I think it's an awesome opportunity for kids to get the extra help while they're transitioning to English," said Spanish teacher, Adriana Spicer. "Plus, we have many great teachers here that can help them meet some of those challenges that come with learning a second language."

Frasch Elementary in Sulphur already has a Spanish Immersion program, where English speaking students can learn Spanish.

Calcasieu Parish School Board is expanding the ESL Program. Frasch Elementary will now be a site school for Spanish speakers.

School board officials said bringing Spanish speakers to one campus will allow the students quality instruction in all subjects.

"This will afford these students an opportunity to maybe go to the universities and have the future that we hope all of our children can have," said ESL Lead Teacher, Monique Partin.

These students will be held to the same Common Core standards and taught in all English. The bilingual staff at Frasch will give students extra help to bridge the communication gap.

"I think it's a wonderful program to help those kids transitioning from their native language to English and to be successful with their learning not just in elementary, but all through college," said Spicer.

"We already have staff in place that speak both languages so they're going to be able to learn English as the target language and also have the benefit of a staff that can communicate and understand them and their families," said Frasch Principal, Tony McCardle.

Fairview Elementary will also be a school for Spanish speaking students. Each location's program will include 50 students from all over the parish.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly