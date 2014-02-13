CPSB expands elementary ESL programs

With a growing number of Spanish speaking students in the lake area, some schools in Calcasieu Parish are making changes to better accommodate the students.

Coming this August, students that speak Spanish in Calcasieu Parish will be on one campus.

"I think it's an awesome opportunity for kids to get the extra help while they're transitioning to English," said Spanish teacher, Adriana Spicer. "Plus, we have many great teachers here that can help them meet some of those challenges that come with learning a second language."

Frasch Elementary in Sulphur already has a Spanish Immersion program, where English speaking students can learn Spanish.

Calcasieu Parish School Board is expanding the ESL Program. Frasch Elementary will now be a site school for Spanish speakers.

School board officials said bringing Spanish speakers to one campus will allow the students quality instruction in all subjects.

"This will afford these students an opportunity to maybe go to the universities and have the future that we hope all of our children can have," said ESL Lead Teacher, Monique Partin.

These students will be held to the same Common Core standards and taught in all English. The bilingual staff at Frasch will give students extra help to bridge the communication gap.

"I think it's a wonderful program to help those kids transitioning from their native language to English and to be successful with their learning not just in elementary, but all through college," said Spicer.

"We already have staff in place that speak both languages so they're going to be able to learn English as the target language and also have the benefit of a staff that can communicate and understand them and their families," said Frasch Principal, Tony McCardle.

Fairview Elementary will also be a school for Spanish speaking students. Each location's program will include 50 students from all over the parish.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.