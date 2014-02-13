Thibodeaux found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder

A jury has found Mark Wayne Thibodeaux guilty on all counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.



Thibodeaux faces life in prison. Thibodeaux's sentencing has been set for March 12, 2014 at 9 a.m. by Judge Richard Wilson.



Thibodeaux was charged in connection with the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend, Carla "Booty" Ledoux, and her friend, Bridgette Pryor.

A third stabbing victim, Joseph Newman, survived the encounter. Newman told jurors that he was slashed by Thibodeaux again and again with a butcher knife. Pryor was Newman's girlfriend.

Assistant District Attorney Lori Nunn says that Newman's testimony was key in the case.



"There was one witness an eyewitness to this case," said Nunn. "The surviving victim and he alone was the person who could tell us what happened inside that house when Bridgette Pryor and Karla Ledoux was killed and he was nearly killed."

Nunn says that although Thibodeaux has been convicted, there are still questions left unanswered.

"We don't know what provoked that... It's so completely senseless...all murders are senseless but this one in particular," said Nunn.

Peggy Livings is Pryor's mother. She says that Thibodeaux deserved his conviction, just as her daughter deserved her life.

"She was my first born... She taught me how to be a woman... She taught me how to be a mother," said Livings.

"I have to forgive Thibodeaux for what he did, because I'm trying to get to heaven," said Livings. "God have mercy on his soul... and I'll pray for him."

You can also read more on KPLC's previous coverage of the story HERE.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.