Hydrogen chloride release occurs at Axiall plant

A release of hydrogen chloride occurred at about 9 a.m. Thursday at Axiall's plant in Westlake.

Axiall spokesman Alan Chapple said that the release was under control by 9:20 a.m. Chapple said that the release was small enough not to report it to authorities, although 22 contractor employees were sent to the plant's medical office as a precaution.

Hydrogen chloride is a colorless gas at room temperature. It forms white fumes of hydrochloric acid upon contact with humid air.

The gas can cause burns on the skin or respiratory issues for those who come in contact with it.

None of the workers experienced any health issues, Chapple said.

