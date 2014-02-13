Crimestoppers seeking inmate who walked out after court hearing

A reward is being offered by Beauregard Crimestoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Robert Anthony Bebee Jr.

Bebee was an inmate being held by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office on a charge of a probation violation.

According to authorities, Bebee left the courthouse following a hearing on an unrelated charge in Leesville.

Bebee is described as a white male with red hair and hazel eyes, standing five feet and five inches in height and weighing about 130 pounds.

Those with information regarding Bebee's location are encouraged to call Beauregard Crimestoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-8918.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.