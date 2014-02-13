Westlake man indicted in connection with December stabbing

A 20-year-old Westlake man was indicted Thursday in connection with a December 2013 stabbing.

Yani H. Vincent was indicted on one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of aggravated battery.

Vincent was accused of stabbing a person following an altercation on Dec. 16 and was arrested Dec. 17.

Other Indictments

• Jason Rashad Barnes, 22: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Stacey Parker, 25: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• James Undra Cooper, 23: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Dariana Bridges, 21: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Christian Dominique Earvin, 26: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Elvis Lusk, 27: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Diego Chapman, 20: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Michael Gerard Holmes, 25: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Jarvis Hodge, 25: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

