Westlake man indicted in connection with December stabbing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake man indicted in connection with December stabbing

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Yani H. Vincent. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff''s Office) Yani H. Vincent. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff''s Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 20-year-old Westlake man was indicted Thursday in connection with a December 2013 stabbing.

Yani H. Vincent was indicted on one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of aggravated battery.

Vincent was accused of stabbing a person following an altercation on Dec. 16 and was arrested Dec. 17. 

 

Other Indictments

• Jason Rashad Barnes, 22: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Stacey Parker, 25: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• James Undra Cooper, 23: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Dariana Bridges, 21: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Christian Dominique Earvin, 26: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Elvis Lusk, 27: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Diego Chapman, 20: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Michael Gerard Holmes, 25: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

• Jarvis Hodge, 25: armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly