Local men arrested following high-speed pursuit

Local men arrested following high-speed pursuit

Posted By Michael Cooper
Sedric L. Green and Brandon J. Guillory. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Two men are facing numerous charges following a high-speed chase Monday night in Sulphur, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said 21-year-old Sedric L. Green, of Westlake, and 22-year-old Brandon J. Guillory, of Sulphur, were arrested in connection with the pursuit.

"At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, a deputy attempted to conduct a stop on a truck near the intersection of West Burton and Kim streets for a traffic violation," Myers said Thursday in a news release. "When the deputy activated his lights and sirens, (Guillory) did not comply and continued to flee."

Myers said Guillory and Green then abandoned the truck and fled. Green was arrested a short time later after deputies found him hiding in an industrial trash. Guillory was arrested the following day, after deputies tracked the vehicle to one of Guillory's family members.

"When questioned by detectives, Guillory confirmed he was the driver of the truck and also confirmed that he fled from deputies," Myers said.

Green was charged with resisting an officer, flight from an officer, first-offense marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was also charged of simple burglary of an  inhabited dwelling, theft over $500, theft of a firearm and simple criminal damage to property in connection with a Jan. 16 burglary at a home on Prince Street in Westlake. Bond was set at $121,500.

Guillory, who had active warrants on unrelated charges of aggravated flight, simple burglary and traffic offenses, was charged with aggravated flight, resisting arrest and numerous traffic offenses. Bond was set at $7,500.

