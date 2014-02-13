Officer injured in early morning pursuit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officer injured in early morning pursuit

Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office engaged in the pursuit of a vehicle before dawn on Thursday. The incident left one deputy injured.

The vehicle being pursued was observed traveling without lights or a visible license plate and at a high rate of speed on Interstate 10 near Jennings. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, including the use of lights and sirens, the driver kept going. When officers lost sight of the vehicle, the pursuit ended.

A short time later, officers received a complaint of a vehicle driving without lights and at a high rate of speed near Roanoke.

While attempting to locate the suspect vehicle, deputies lost control of their vehicle on Liberty Cemetery Road near Elton.

"The vehicle left the roadway, crossed the ditch and struck a levee. The vehicle then went into air and traveled 50 feet before landing in a field," said Christopher Ivey with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office in a news release.

One deputy was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where the deputy was treated for minor injuries and later released.

According to Ivey, the suspect in the pursuit did evade capture, and video footage is too dark to discern the make and model of the car.

