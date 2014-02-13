Authorities: Louisiana man sent sexual texts to minor

A Louisiana man is accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a 12-year-old Long Island girl.
Nassau County police say 34-year-old Adam Shilow of Eunice was arrested Tuesday. He allegedly sent the messages via a cell phone texting app called Tango.
Newsday said he was arrested following a joint investigation that included the Eunice Police Department and Homeland Security.
Police say Shilow is a Level 1 sex offender. He faces charges in Louisiana that include indecent pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
The investigation began in November.
