Baby eats 'crack crumb'

Hello everyone,
 
Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.  
 
First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/category/251459/live-streaming-video.
 
In news, we'll tell you about an Acadiana man arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to a 12-year-old girl in Long Island. You can also read more on that story HERE.
 
In the Baton Rouge area, officials are looking into how a baby ingested cocaine. The mom admitted to smoking crack in the home, and she believes the child picked up a "crumb of crack" off of the floor and ate it. More on that story at noon or HERE.

Also today, the reward is now $15,000 for information on the person or persons responsible for shooting a pair of Whooping Cranes in Jeff Davis Parish. We'll tell you how organizations and people from around the country are contributing to the reward fund. You can also read more HERE.
 
Many local folks won't have to pay a thing to get a better smile for Valentine's Day. We'll tell you about an annual "Free Dental Day" event happening in Lake Charles tomorrow.
 
In weather, Ben is back, and he brought the sunshine! He tells me we should warm up into the upper 50's.  What about tomorrow and our weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast on our live stream and our Midday update.
 
During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE
 
Have a great day everyone!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

