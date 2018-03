Baby eats 'crack crumb'

Hello everyone,

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're covering today on KPLC 7 News.



First off, I have a reminder for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games, we have a change in schedules. We will bring you up-to-the minute headlines and weather during our Connections at Midday show at 11:53 a.m. We will follow with more news and complete live weather information online and on our mobile app starting at our regular time of noon. Here's a link for that live stream: http://www.kplctv.com/category/251459/live-streaming-video.



In news, we'll tell you about an Acadiana man arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to a 12-year-old girl in Long Island. You can also read more on that story HERE



In the Baton Rouge area, officials are looking into how a baby ingested cocaine. The mom admitted to smoking crack in the home, and she believes the child picked up a "crumb of crack" off of the floor and ate it. More on that story at noon or HERE





Also today, the reward is now $15,000 for information on the person or persons responsible for shooting a pair of Whooping Cranes in Jeff Davis Parish. We'll tell you how organizations and people from around the country are contributing to the reward fund. You can also read more HERE

Many local folks won't have to pay a thing to get a better smile for Valentine's Day. We'll tell you about an annual "Free Dental Day" event happening in Lake Charles tomorrow.

In weather, Ben is back, and he brought the sunshine! He tells me we should warm up into the upper 50's. What about tomorrow and our weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast on our live stream and our Midday update.

During this time when we're displaced by the Winter Olympics and Days of Our Lives, we will continue to bring you the latest news of the day in a couple of different ways. We hope you join us both on-air during the Midday Show and online HERE

Have a great day everyone!