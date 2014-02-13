Free Dental Day set for Friday at Oak Park Dental - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free Dental Day set for Friday at Oak Park Dental

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

Most don't equate Valentine's Day with a trip to the dentist. But based on the many hugs and kisses Dr. Harry Castle receives each February, he'll tell you that the two are a match made in heaven. 

In 2002, Castle had the idea to host a Valentine's Free Dental Day at Oak Park Dental for those in the community who needed dental care, but who fell through the cracks because they were unemployed, uninsured, or weren't covered by state-subsidized dental insurance.

Twelve years later, Valentine's Day is the day Castle looks forward to the most — and he doesn't take a penny for treatments.

Patient sessions this year will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at the Oak Park Dental office, 1616 West McNeese St., Lake Charles. Since the event will end at 5 p.m., participants are asked to secure a place in line.

For more information, contact Oak Park Dental at 337-478-3232 or visit www.oakparkdental.com.

"Over the years, I've heard amazing stories that would melt your heart," Castle said. "Some patients have been in pain for years, but put off their own comfort to take care of their children; others have gotten jobs or other opportunities that with dental issues, may have been impossible…all due to free dental work.

"It's a long day for the staff, and the patients. But these stories make all the hard work worth it." 

This Valentine's Day will mark the 12th anniversary of The Oak Park Dental Valentine's Free Dental Day. Castle credits his staff for making an event of this magnitude successful. He also applauds the other dentists who volunteer their time. 

"All of the dentists who are available to do so take part in the free work", said Castle, who explained that the event is so popular some patients begin lining up a day prior, just to assure themselves a chance to get an appointment.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly